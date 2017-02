ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Orange are reminding residents to keep their cars locked.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, there’s been a series of break-ins in the West River and Walnut Hill area of the town over the weekend.

They are reminding residents not to leave any valuables in the car, and to keep their cars locked when parked.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call police right away at 978-544-2128.