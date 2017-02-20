One month later: President Trump’s wild ride

(CNN) – On this Presidents ‘Day, the commander-in-chief is celebrating exactly one month in office.

What a month it’s been, the White House insists everything is going smoothly at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, but others see a chaotic start to this administration.

President Trump taking his message directly to the people over the holiday weekend, but he ended up on the defense, clarifying what he meant when he said, “You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden, Sweden who would believe this, Sweden they took in large numbers like they haven’t thought possible.”

His comments sparking confusion and leaving Swedish officials scratching their heads.

Trump clarifying on twitter that he was referring to a fox news report and then doubling down on his attacks against the media. The Swedish Foreign Minister called the allegations inaccurate, but the flap is just the latest in a series of mixed messages on foreign policy.

Trump at times publicly contradicting those in his inner circle. Defense Secretary James Mattis is breaking ranks with President Trump on the issue of Iraq’s oil. “So we should have kept the oil but okay, maybe we’ll have another chance.”

Mattis sending a starkly different message. “All of us in America have general paid for our gas and oil all along and we’ll continue to do that in the future. We’re not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil.”

After Trump’s support of Great Britain exiting the European Union, and past rhetoric on NATO, Vice President Mike Pence wrapping up a trip to Europe with words intended to reassure western allies. “It is my privilege here at the NATO headquarters to express the strong support of President Trump and the United States of America for NATO and our transatlantic alliance.”