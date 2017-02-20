NRA targeting Healey’s assault weapons enforcement notice

(WWLP) – The National Rifle Association is fighting back against Attorney General Maura Healey’s enforcement of the assault weapons ban.

They’re urging supporters to call on Massachusetts lawmakers to support two bills that challenge the attorney general’s notice sent to gun sellers and manufacturers last July.

The notice said the sale of “copy” or “duplicate” weapons are illegal under the state’s assault weapons ban. Now, the bills the NRA are asking for would do two things: one would remove the attorney general’s authority to regulate firearms and would repeal the previous regulations, another would eliminate the term “copy” from the statute.

This comes just one month after the guns rights activists filed a lawsuit against the state of Massachusetts.

Activists, with the help of the NRA, sued the state over its firearms laws, saying the state’s assault weapons ban is preventing law-abiding residents from buying and possessing some of the most popular rifles in the country.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court by the Gun Owners’ Action League of Massachusetts and other groups. It specifically targets the state’s 1998 assault weapons ban, which mirrors a federal ban that expired in 2004.

The lawsuit also points out that millions of citizens in other states are allowed to lawfully possess those weapons.