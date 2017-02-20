Minority business association to host annual luncheon

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In honor of Black History Month, the Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association will hold its annual luncheon to encourage minority business owners to speak directly to public officials and their peers.

Business owners in Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven, Waterbury and Springfield, Massachusetts, are encouraged to attend the luncheon Friday at Vibz Uptown in Hartford.

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman will be a guest speaker, along with Harold Sparrow, president and chief executive officer of YMCA of Greater Hartford.

The business association was formed in 1992 to help minority businesses. It offers financial assistance and advice on obtaining loans, permits and licenses.