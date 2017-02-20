McGovern in Cuba to discuss new partnerships

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern is in Cuba with a group of other members of Congress, to discuss increasing cooperation between the two nations. McGovern (D-Worcester), who has long advocated for the end of the U.S. trade embargo against Cuba, is attending meetings on a variety of issues, ranging from health care to human rights.

“Americans are ready for a 21st Century approach to Cuba, and two year’s after President Obama’s historic announcement of a new U.S.-Cuba policy, I am proud that this delegation will build on that progress,” McGovern said in a news release sent to 22News.

Obama removed Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, oversaw the re-opening of a U.S. embassy in Havana, and allowed for the loosening of some trade and travel restrictions relating to Cuba, however there are still many barriers to travel and trade between the U.S. and the communist-controlled island.

During the trip, McGovern and fellow Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Salem) will attend meetings with members of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, the Washington Office on Latin America, and a group from Northeastern University that is investigating academic and business partnerships in the country.

Other members of the congressional delegation in Cuba are Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Mississippi), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado), and Sen. Tom Udall (D-New Mexico). The lawmakers departed for Cuba on Sunday, and will return on Thursday.