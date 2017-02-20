Massachusetts child seriously injured playing in dumpster

The accident happened at the Taunton Gardens Condominium Complex

Todd Kazakiewich Published: Updated:
dumpster

Taunton, Mass. (CNN) – A 9-year-old boy is seriously injured while playing in a garbage bin outside a Massachusetts complex. Hours after a freak accident left a 9-year-old boy unconscious. Investigators were examining the dumpster the boy climbed into.

Sgt. William Henault said, “There was an accident down here with a 9-year-old boy. He was playing in the dumpster and had an accident, which is under investigation. He was found by his grandmother and he was unconscious at this point. He’s been mid-flighted to Rhode Island Hospital. It’s under investigation, but it appears to be a tragic accident.”

The accident happened just after noontime in the Taunton Gardens Condominium Complex on County Street. Police say the boy was in the dumpster and had popped his head through the lid, then lost his footing and as he was falling down, his hand became trapped between the cover and the dumpster.

Sgt. Henault said, “He was stable in the med-flight. He had a good pulse and he was breathing on his own on the med-flight to Rhode Island.”

