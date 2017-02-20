Man dies after airport security breach

(KHNL) A man died Saturday morning after breaching a TSA security checkpoint at the Honolulu International Airport.

The incident happened just after 5:45 a.m. at the airport’s commuter terminal.

State Department of Transportation officials said the suspect forced his way through the exit lane of the security checkpoint and gained access to an area where ticketed passengers were waiting to board.

The suspect managed to make it outside, to the Airport Operations Area, before he was placed in custody.

“Even after he was detained, there was still a struggle and the suspect remained combative,” said Tim Sakahara, DOT spokesman. “And at that point is when he became unresponsive.”

First responders performed CPR before transporting the suspect to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

