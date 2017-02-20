Man arrested for allegedly breaking into 8 Springfield parking meters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a homeless man Sunday morning after he was allegedly caught breaking into parking meters in downtown Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, officers were flagged down by a person around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, who claimed to have witness someone breaking into parking meters in the area, and walked to State Street.

The officers went to State Street and stopped 34-year-old Juan Carlos Carmona. Sgt. Delaney said the officers found quarters, a screwdriver and a hammer in Carmona’s pockets. The witness who flagged down police also identified Carmona as the suspect.

After investigating the area, officers found seven parking meters on Cross Street and one parking meter on Willow Street broken into. Sgt. Delaney said Carmona was arrested and charged with Eight Counts of Breaking into Depository, and Possession of Burglarious Instruments.

Sgt. Delaney said, “Carmona caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the parking meters.”

He added that when Carmona was booked at the Springfield Police Department, officers asked him, “Are you employed?” Carmona allegedly responded, “That’s a stupid question! I wouldn’t be breaking into parking meters if I was!”

Carmona is being held until his arraignment on Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

