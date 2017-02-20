Local residents want more done after opioid report released

Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts rose for a sixth consecutive year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2016, opioid related overdose deaths reached their highest rate in Massachusetts. It marks an increase in the number of deaths for the sixth year straight.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s data found that opioid related deaths rose 26% from 2014 to 2015. In the City of Springfield, overdose related deaths doubled during that one-year period.

Report: Massachusetts opioid deaths continue to rise

