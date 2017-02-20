Local residents want more done after opioid report released

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2016, opioid related overdose deaths reached their highest rate in Massachusetts. It marks an increase in the number of deaths for the sixth year straight.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s data found that opioid related deaths rose 26% from 2014 to 2015. In the City of Springfield, overdose related deaths doubled during that one-year period.

If you or someone you love is dealing with an addiction problem, a page has been developed to assist you begin your journey to recovery. Click Here »