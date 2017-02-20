Local businesses were busy on Presidents Day weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From car dealerships to furniture stores, Presidents Day weekend is one of the biggest and busiest of the year.

One store owner said customers having an extra day off helps, but the sales and specials store offers over the holiday weekend have people planning all year to buy a certain item on President’s Day weekend.

The owner of the Pieroway’s Furniture in West Springfield, Mike Ouimette, told 22News they had extra staff working over the long weekend to assist with the added customers. He said it is their second busiest time of the year.

“Tax holiday weekend is very, very large; you probably do ten times more than you would probably do,” said Ouimette. “This weekend, you would do 30% or 40% more than you would usually do.”

Some stores said they see customers coming in a week before the holiday to plan out their purchases for President’s Day weekend.