Lawmakers to re-write Massachusetts marijuana law

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two state lawmakers have been chosen to re-write the controversial recreational marijuana law, which was approved by voters in November.

Massachusetts adults can legally use marijuana, though it is against the law to sell the drug without a license. State lawmakers want to make significant changes to the ballot law before retail shops open in 2018.

The Massachusetts House and Senate created a new “Committee on Marijuana Policy” to take a second look at the recreational pot law. Top state leaders have several concerns, from public safety to the tax structure, to the number of pot plants someone can grow at home.

Rep. Mark Cusack (D-Braintree) will work with Sen. Pat Jehlen (D-Somerville) to re-write the recreational marijuana law. Although Jehlen is a vocal supporter of legalized pot, Cusack refused to reveal how he voted on the ballot question.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker said that he would like to see a comprehensive bill on his desk by June of this year.