Kickin’ Country Chili Cook Off

It’s a chilli night of chili for a great cause!  Help the Food Bank of Western Mass raise money!  Brenda Lee and John Piskor from Hadley Farms Meeting House are here to tell us about the Kickin Country Chili Contest.

  • Saturday, February 25th
  • Noon – 2:00pm
  • Hadley Farms Meeting House | 41 Russell St, Hadley

  • If you call it chili, cook it. Traditional red chili, chili verde, white chili, or any home recipe with or without meat or beans is accepted.
  • If you have a great chili recipe and would like to be a contestant in the cook-off, contact Brenda Lee at 413-387-0536 or brenda@pvhg.com – the deadline to register is February 8th.
  • Entry fee for contestants is $35. General Admission is $10pp.

