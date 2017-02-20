It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

Christina Loscar, WRIC Published: Updated:
(WRIC)
(WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Give your furry friend extra treats and cuddles because February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day!

According to the Nature’s Recipe Love Your Pet Day National Survey, 26 percent of Americans consider their dog to be their best friend.

Here are the top 5 reasons why American’s love their dogs:

  • My dog gives me unconditional love (57 percent)
  • My dog helps comfort me when I’m sad (45 percent)
  • My dog makes me look forward to coming home (33 percent)
  • My dog helps me be a more loving as a person (27 percent)
  • My dog teaches me to be more patient (26 percent)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s