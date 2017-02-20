IRS call center offering extended hours Presidents Day

(WWLP) – The IRS is extending their call center hours this Presidents Day to help meet the high demand that typically comes with the holiday.

The day after Presidents Day is typically the busiest day of the year for the IRS. They answer thousands of phone calls from taxpayers who have questions on their filings, which means taxpayers can expect longer wait times on hold.

The IRS is urging taxpayers to avoid the rush by getting any of their tax-related questions answered Monday. The IRS is offering extended hours at their call centers, despite it being a federal holiday.

The IRS call centers will be open from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. and can be reached by calling 1-800-829-1040.

It probably won’t come as a surprise to hear the most common tax-related question is: “Where’s my refund?”

Many people think that calling the IRS is the best way to find out when they’ll get their refund, but the IRS says it’s best to check online.

The IRS aims to issue tax returns that were electronically filed within 21 days.

If you mailed in your return, you’ll probably have to wait a little longer. Paper-filed returns with direct deposit are expected to be issued within four weeks. Without direct deposit, you may have to wait about five weeks for your return.

According to the IRS, callers had to wait an average of 30 minutes on the phone last year, before they got their questions answered.

You can prepare by getting all of the necessary documents in order before you call. You’ll need your social security number, filing status, a copy of your tax return, and any letters you’ve received from the IRS.

If you need help in person, you can also make an appointment to visit a local Assistant Office starting on Tuesday.