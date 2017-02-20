Inside DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Camelot/3000

Published: Updated:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Camelot/3000 Ep. 212
Pictured (L-R): Elyse Levesque as Guinevere, Franz Drameh as Jefferson "Jax" Jackson, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Jack Rowand /The CW

(CW) – Executive Producer Phil Klemmer talks about the Legends next adventure in Camelot.

The Legends continue their quest to hunt down the Spear of Destiny before the pieces fall into the hands of the Legion of Doom. The Legends discover that pieces of the Spear are each being guarded in different time periods by members of the JSA. Their first stop is the future where they find Dr. Mid-Nite (guest star Kwesi Ameyaw) which eventually leads them to the past and King Arthur’s Camelot, where Stargirl (guest star Sarah Grey) is protecting her piece of the Spear. In order to protect the Spear shard from the now-evil Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), the Legends must join forces with the Knights of the Round Table.

Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Anderson MacKenzie (#212). The episode airs on February 21, 2017.

