CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – 40% of the world’s malnourished children live in India, and 40% of children in India drop out of school prior to 6th grade. So students from Suffield Academy are teaming up to hold a telethon to help. Yash Patel and Maxwell Toczydlowski explained how their telethon will help children in India through the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Akshaya Patra Telethon

To Help Indian Children

March 2nd

7 – 10pm

To watch go to suffieldacademy.org/page