6 people homeless after fire on Hancock Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Hancock Street was blocked off in Springfield, Monday night, after a fire started in a three story multi-family home.

Springfield Fire Spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22News the fire started around 6:17 p.m. Monday at 360-362 Hancock Street. He said the fire started in the attic, and firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No one was reportedly injured and no one was home at the time of the fire, but Leger said the American Red Cross is helping six people who will have to find somewhere else to stay Monday night.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the fire, which caused about $40,000 worth of damage, Leger said.

Hancock Street was blocked off near the intersection with Walnut Street.

