Governor Baker files bill to pay for underfunded programs

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker warned state lawmakers not to override his budget cuts last summer when tax collections were coming up short. Lawmakers went ahead and reversed the $230 million in budget cuts several months ago, and are now dealing with the consequences.

Governor Baker filed a mid-year spending bill totaling close to $260 million to pay for several accounts that are underfunded. The proposal would dedicate close to $50 million for county sheriffs and roughly $20 million to shelter the homeless. These are services that typically end up underfunded year after year.

The bill would also deliver more state funding to the Department of Children and Families to help social workers deal with added caseloads. Governor Baker came under intense scrutiny back in December for slashing millions in spending to balance the budget.

The House and Senate has to approve this new spending bill, and Governor Baker is urging them to act quickly.