Giant puppet used in protest at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday has been a day of protest in several cities across the country, including in Springfield and Holyoke. Demonstrators gathered on the steps of Springfield City Hall late Monday morning, to draw attention to a variety of issues, ranging from environmental concerns to human rights. A similar protest was held in Holyoke in the afternoon.

A giant puppet, with the word “sanctuary” above its head and bearing the text of a “Declaration of Interdependence” was set up as part of the protest. Written on the puppet’s hands are the words “truth” and “love.” The puppet was created by the Hampshire County-based PachaMama Puppet Company. They are planning a series of protests over the next few weeks at city and town halls throughout western Massachusetts.

22News was at Monday’s protest in Springfield. Hear what demonstrators had to say tonight on 22News at 5:00.