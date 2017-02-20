Events in Boston mark centennial of JFK’s birth

JFK was born in Brookline, Massachusetts on May 29, 1917.

BOSTON (AP) — Events are getting underway in Boston to mark the 100th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s birth.

The future president was born in Brookline on May 29, 1917, the second of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy’s nine children.

A centennial stamp, featuring a 1960 photograph of JFK, is being unveiled on Monday during the annual President’s Day family festival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

Representatives of the Kennedy family and members of Congress are expected to attend the event, which also provides an opportunity for children to write letters to the current president, Donald Trump.

At a Statehouse ceremony last Wednesday, lawmakers and guests heard a recording of Kennedy’s famous “City Upon a Hill” speech, delivered in the House of Representatives chamber days before his presidential inauguration in 1961.

 

