Dr. Phil – “Did stepdad molest his stepdaughter and granddaughter? Did Grandma know?”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Angie claims her stepfather, Ralph, routinely sexually abused her as a teen to teach her how to be a good wife and sexually please a man when she grew up.

And, Angie says that her stepfather didn’t stop with her. She claims after she gave birth to her daughter Hannah, Ralph turned his attention, affection and sexual abuse toward her.

Angie and Hannah also claim Grandma Leta knew all about the abuse. In fact, they say sometimes Leta was right there, literally looking the other way, and sometimes, actually delivering food to Ralph in the bathtub while they say he was doing the unthinkable to Hannah.

Ralph adamantly denies abusing either Angie or Hannah, and Leta says she never saw anything that would indicate any abuse ever took place.

