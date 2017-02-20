Coach arrested for DUI while driving students in bus

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A South Carolina coach was arrested after state troopers say he was driving students in a school activity bus while under the influence of alcohol. The Berkeley County School district confirms he is a coach, not a school bus driver.

Authorities say South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers met the school bus on SC 34 in Newberry County around 7 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the bus was traveling Eastbound in the Westbound lane without headlights.

Troopers arrested the driver, Brent Patrick Carter, 50, of Goose Creek, after they found his blood alcohol content at .18. The legal limit is .08.

The green and white activity bus was from Goose Creek High School in Berkeley County. 15 students and 3 adults were on the bus.

Berkeley County school officials picked up the students, and the Department of Social Services was notified.