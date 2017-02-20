Boston, patrolmen’s union agree to 4-year, $68 million deal

City councilors still have to sign off on the contract.

Associated Press Published: Updated:
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s mayor and its largest police union have agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract for its 1,500 patrol officers.

The city’s chief financial officer tells The Boston Globe members of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association will receive a 2 percent increase each year for four years.

Officers who obtain additional education will receive full benefits of the so-called Quinn payments, which increase their salaries. Hazardous compensation is also standardized.

Union officials didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment, but said in a statement the deal benefits both the union and the city and “represents a fair bargain.”

Democratic Mayor Martin Walsh says the contract is affordable and allows the police department to “attract a strong police force.”

 

