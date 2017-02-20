Blandford Ski Area gets ready for a busy week ahead

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – With school vacation this week, a lot of people took advantage of the weather and hit the slopes! 22News went to Blandford Ski Area to check out the conditions.

After 3 winter storms last week, skiers and riders strapped on their boots Monday and enjoyed a full day in the sun on the snow at Blandford Ski Area.

Skiers and snowboarders took full advantage of the great weather combined with the first day of school vacation week and the Presidents Day Holiday, hitting the slopes at Blandford Ski Area.

Judy Hogen, from West Springfield, told 22News how great the conditions were Monday compared to prior days, “Better today it was a little sticky yesterday but the cooler weather makes it faster today so we are not going to get hurt.”

Conditions were perfect Monday afternoon, crystal blue skies, sunshine, light winds, and temperatures not too cold.

Blandford Ski Area Snow Sports Director Greg Masciadrelli told 22News the timing of the snow last week and the beautiful weather were just about perfect, because the weather can make or break a “ski day.” Masciadrelli told 22News, “2 years ago there was an abundance of snow but unfortunately it was below zero and the wind wouldn’t stop blowing until March. Today you wake up, its 30 degrees out, and the snow sets up just enough at night where it gives you a great surface to ski on, it softens up as the sun hits its and conditions get even better.”

With temperatures getting down into the teens tonight, Blandford Ski Area will be making more snow to get ready for the busy week ahead.