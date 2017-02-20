Authorities identify 2 victims in gruesome Peabody killings

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified two people found dead in a home in Peabody.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor were found dead over the weekend.

They say they are seeking two people in connection with the killings.

Authorities have said that late Saturday, a woman ran out of the home and flagged down a passing car, which brought her to the State Police barracks. State Police then went to the home and discovered a gruesome scene. Investigators said they did not initially know how many bodies were inside and had to use X-ray equipment to determine the number of bodies.

Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin says police had been called to the home several times for different kinds of incidents in the past.