A great week for outdoor recreation!

cross-country-skiing-northfield

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather may be somewhat warmer than average, but it has been a great weekend to enjoy winter recreational activities! Snowfall over the past couple of weeks has made for ideal conditions for downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and more.

Making things better, it is school vacation week, and many parents have also taken time off to spend with their kids!

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli traveled to the Northfield Mountain Ski Center to see how people were enjoying this weather, and how business has been, following a less-than-snowy start to the season.

See how things are now tonight on 22News at 5:30.

