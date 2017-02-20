3 kids fell through frozen pond trying to retrieve football

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Officials say two boys and a girl fell through a frozen pond in Attleboro and had to be taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Lt. Jason White tells The Boston Globe the three children were trying to retrieve a football on Sunday afternoon.

Two boys, ages 12 and 13, had their feet break through the small icy pond. White says they were able to get themselves out.

Two firefighters in ice suits helped rescue a 15-year-old girl who fell in completely.

Firefighter Stephen Marcotte tells The Sun Chronicle he floated on his back and cradled the girl until another firefighter could pull her to safety.

The National Weather Service says temperatures reached 59 degrees.

Officials say the children have been released from an area hospital.