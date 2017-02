CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Heart disease and stroke are the #1 and #5 killers of women in the United States, and the Western Massachusetts Go Red For Women Luncheon is trying to change that. Rhonda Hall Reynolds told us all about their mission and the upcoming event.

Western MA Go Red for Women Luncheon

February 24th, 10am – 2pm

The Log Cabin, Holyoke

American Heart Association

heart.org/Massachusetts

(413) 262-3223