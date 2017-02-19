Western Massachusetts goes from snow to mild air in a week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s no other way to explain this weather besides just an all around “weather roller-coaster.” However, 22News explains the scientific background of this change in weather from last weekend to this weekend.

From snow-blowing and shoveling last weekend to sunshine, mild air, and melting snow this weekend. Western Massachusetts has certainly gone through some quick changes in weather. So why are we seeing these dramatic weather changes? Well, one reason has to do with the jet stream.

The jet stream, which is a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere that helps control our weather back down here on Earth, is above New England, bringing mild air up from the south. This pattern is expected throughout the next couple of days, surging temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

With spring 29 days away, the sun also plays a role in how it warms up the Earth throughout the day. This time of the year, as we head towards the spring months, the angle of the sun is higher in the sky. The higher angle creates more direct rays and our days get longer, leading to more sunlight during the day.

Mild temperatures and more sunlight lead to more melting of the snow in western Massachusetts. After getting close to 17 inches of snow this month, western Massachusetts is above the average snowfall rate for this month, which is around 12 inches of snow.

With temperatures forecasted to be above average over the next couple of days, western Massachusetts can expect a lot of melting to happen.