West Springfield RV show brings in people from all over

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Apparently the RV outdoor and camping show couldn’t have picked a better weekend to attract outdoor enthusiasts to the Eastern States exposition grounds.

The crowd poured into the exhibition hall to see the latest in coming equipment along with the RV’s to take them to their favorite camping sites.

Denise Daigle came from Milford, New Hampshire to experience an early sense of summer pleasure.

Daigle said, “Oh I can’t wait, see the flowers, just having a good time, getting the camper loaded up see the snow go away, get the camper ready to go camping, the camper to the camper grounds.”

Some of the most enthusiastic campers 22News spoke with, come from right here in the Pioneer Valley.

David Pedranke told 22News, “Camp trucks, we just bought a new camper and we want to check out those that are available”

Since it is a three day holiday weekend, the annual portal into spring known as the RV camping and outdoor show will also accommodate the crowds on Monday.