South Hadley High School co-ed cheerleading squad performance

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a homecoming of sorts for the South Hadley High School Co-ed cheerleading squad. They returned from a competition in Orlando Florida where they placed 3rd nationally out of 18 teams.

Sunday in front of an enthusiastic audience they performed their routine inside the high school gymnasium. The cheerleaders told us that practicing together brings them closer as a team.

Caroline Robitaille, South Hadley cheerleader told 22News, “Over the summer we come together as a team and we got to camp so it helps us to bond more as a team. As the year progressed we because more of a family and everyone on the team was in it 100%.”

The team expressed their South Hadley tiger pride through a series of athletic cheers and flexible formations that thrilled the crowd.