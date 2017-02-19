Small plane crashes in neighborhood, injuring pilot

The plane mangled power lines and damaged parked vehicles, and came down not far from a gas station.

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood, injuring the pilot but sparing residents in nearby homes and businesses.

The single-engine Piper went down shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Bayonne.

City officials say the 56-year-old pilot was alert and talking after rescuers removed him from the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and was in stable condition.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. His name hasn’t been released.

Officials say it’s not clear how many people were in their homes when the crash occurred. But Rose Palmisano told CBS-TV in New York “it was like an earthquake in our house.”

