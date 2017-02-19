Racing Mart in Springfield robbed by suspect armed with metal bar

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery early Sunday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police Captain Cheryl Clapprood told 22News that an older white man robbed the Racing Mart at 612 Carew Street just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning.

He walked into the store and started swinging a metal bar, demanding money from the register. The clerk managed to escape uninjured.

The suspect was described as being in his late 40s to early 50s, with facial hair.

Police will be reviewing the store’s surveillance video to try and identify him.