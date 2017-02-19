President’s Day marks busy day for taxpayers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President’s Day is on Monday, which marks a busy time for the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS is urging taxpayers to avoid long wait times on the phone, and instead, go to their website for answers.

The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to go online for questions, before calling their toll-free line.

Around President’s Day, marks the busiest time of the year for tax calls. A West Springfield woman told 22News, when she called, her representative wasn’t helpful.

Donna Anderson said “The girl was kinda dumb founded and she wasn’t sure what I needed to do.”

The IRS and Liberty Tax in West Springfield both say, you can save time and get faster answers by simply going online.

Ray Margero, of Liberty Tax in West Springfield, told 22News, “We’ll keep looking every day for our clients. Those of them that want to take it upon themselves, feel free to go to the IRS website. Try calling, but calling isn’t going to be too successful, but the website will give them some information.”

It will particularly impact taxpayers who qualify for the earned income tax credit, which is a tax credit that can increase the size of your refund.

Starting Monday, the IRS will staff its toll-free line with from seven in the morning until seven in the evening.