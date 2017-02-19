NRA aiming at AG Healey’s assault weapons enforcement notice

One bill would remove the attorney general's authority to regulate firearms

Associated Press Published: Updated:
[Video | Photos: Antonio Caban/SHNS]
[Video | Photos: Antonio Caban/SHNS]

BOSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association is taking aim at Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey’s enforcement notice clarifying what constitutes a “copy” or “duplicate” weapon under the state’s assault weapons ban.

The NRA is urging its supporters to call Massachusetts lawmakers to support two bills challenging the Democratic attorney general’s notice sent to gun sellers and manufacturers last July.

One bill would remove the attorney general’s authority to regulate firearms and would repeal the previous regulations. A second bill would eliminate the term “copy” from the statute, eliminating the premise behind Healey’s actions.

Last month, gun rights activists aided by the NRA filed a lawsuit targeting the state’s 1998 assault weapons ban.

Massachusetts has some of the strictest guns laws in the country and the nation’s lowest gun death rate in 2015.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s