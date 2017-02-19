More potholes forming in western Massachusetts ahead of new repair funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend warm-up means we’ll likely be seeing more potholes.

The melting snow seeps into the road, and as the temperature drops, the water freezes under the pavement, expanding and contracting some already sizable potholes.

Last week, Governor Charlie Baker announced new funding that will go towards the state’s roads. Baker’s new Chapter 90 funding will divide $200 million among the state’s cities and towns.

How much each community receives is a based on population, road miles, and employment. East Longmeadow, for example, is set to receive $580,000.

