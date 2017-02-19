Massachusetts boy hurt after playing in outdoor trash bin

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A 9-year-old Massachusetts boy has been taken to a hospital after getting his head stuck while playing in a large outdoor trash bin.

Taunton police said the boy’s grandmother found the boy unconscious about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the boy’s head was trapped between the bin’s metal rim and the plastic lid.

They said the boy slipped while climbing out of the angled side of the bin and did not have the strength to lift the lid.

Police performed rescued breathing on the boy. He was flown by a medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

