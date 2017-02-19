Malloy honors victims of internment of Japanese-Americans

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy smiles as he thanks supporters at the State House in Hartford.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed a proclamation designating Sunday as Japanese-Americans Day of Remembrance in Connecticut.

The Democratic governor said the proclamation is meant to honor the victims of Japanese internment camps, which were created 75 years ago this Sunday.

The action resulted in the forcible removal and incarceration of about 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans living in the western coast of the United States during World War II.

Malloy said it’s important not to forget the victims of the Japanese-American internment camps and “reflect upon our own humanity and the need to respect all peoples.”

Malloy said the anniversary is also a good time to make sure “these kinds of failings that were once forced upon groups of people in our country are not repeated in the future.”

