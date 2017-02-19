Local residents learning how to grow marijuana

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Easthampton, some people drove as far as Sunderland, to learn how they can grow pot at their home for personal use.

A packed room of more than 30 people gathered at the Easthampton Community Center to hear longtime resident Marty Klein teach them all the “tricks of trade” about growing high grade pot.

An advent pot smoker and grower for more than 40 years, Marty Klein taught residents how to grow, buying seeds online, lighting and how to maximize their harvest.

54 percent of Massachusetts voters approved to legalize recreational pot last November, but attendees told 22News, a stigma still looms over the subject.

Guests wanted 22News, to not show their faces.

Betsy Fredrick of Sunderland said, “I don’t think anyone should be operating a vehicle under the influence. I think it does need to be a public campaign about the safety. I think we need to start a public campaign, ‘Dont Drive High.’”

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, law enforcement officers are concerned about a possible increase in car crashes related to marijuana use. He said it’s a major concern for officers.

The House and Senate created a new Committee on Marijuana Policy to take a second look at the new recreational marijuana law that was approved by voters in November. Adults over 21 can legally possess and smoke pot.

Residents can legally grow six plants per person, or up to 12 plants per household.