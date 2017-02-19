Local residents embracing warm weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The warm weather has been more than welcome in western Massachusetts. The warm weekend weather had people and pets out and about in western Massachusetts.

Robert Bennett of Chicopee told 22News, “Oh it’ beautiful out walking the dogs. I mean this weather is just gorgeous.”

You could see a line of people taking advantage of the weather starting their day off at the car wash in Chicopee.

Another Chicopee resident said, “I’m washing the car today because it’s a beautiful day, nice and warm, and the car is obviously dirty and needs to be cleaned.”

And just like the salt and sand being washed off the cars the sun on Sunday seemed to melt away the hardships of the previous week.

Some took the opportunity to catch up on cleaning up snow.

Quite the weekend to take a stroll through the park. Most people I spoke with were either cooped up this past week or still dealing with snow that we had last weekend. Now they say they’re mostly looking forward to the midweek.

With temperatures expected to reach up in the mid to upper 50’s this week, some are planning on taking advantage of any time off and having some fun.

Emma Lebeau of Chicopee had one reservation about this warm weather, “I want to go snowboarding, sometime this week so.”

And there’s light at the end of the tunnel, Bennett went on to say, “Continuing to walk it and have the snow melt, and hopefully spring is coming.”

Spring is just 29 days away.