Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You know what they say about John Wick! Once an assassin, always an assassin. Keanu Reeves character returns in a blaze of gunfire against his better judgment. “John Wick: Chapter 2” is even more vigorously entertaining than his first shoot ‘em up.

Apparently our mercenary isn’t working on retirement with much conviction. Judging by the colossal body count from his stylishly orchestrated mayhem presented with ballet like precision. The sequel for a change is more complex and satisfying than the original. Reeves seems to relish each line he delivers deadpan bordering or satire.

John Wick’s bullet riddled bloodbath is about as crowd pleasing as you can get without descending into questionable taste. He’s the most likable hit man functioning within the secret society of assassins. Fortunately for us, Wick’s killer instinct has made him enough enemies to justify a second sequel. At this rate Keanu Reeves will still be playing John Wick into his 60’s.

All it takes is to keep capturing the formula that makes the adventures of this brooding hit man such a guilty pleasure. Beyond that, “John Wick: Chapter 2” features enough solid writing and imaginative directing to win a respectable 3 stars. I know you’ve got your standards, but you could do worse that “John Wick” killing your Saturday evening.