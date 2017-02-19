John Mellencamp added to Tanglewood’s summer lineup

LENOX, Mass. (AP) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp is among several new performers who have been added to Tanglewood’s popular artist series this summer.

Mellencamp will join with fellow singer-songwriters Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter for a July 1 performance.

The show will be the Tanglewood debut for Mellencamp and Carter, and Harris’ first appearance at the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home since the late 1970s. Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

The popular artist series opens June 17 with a performance called Four Voices that features Joan Baez and Mary Chapin Carpenter along with Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls.

Previously announced popular artist performances for 2017 include Natalie Merchant, David Sedaris and The Avett Brothers.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.