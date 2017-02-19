House fire in Chicopee leaves 5 people without a place to stay

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people are without a place to live Sunday night after a fire at their home in Chicopee.

Deputy Chief Joseph Crevier told 22News the fire started at about 3:30 this afternoon at 51 Blanchard Street.

The people home at the time were cooking, but the exact cause of the fire has not been determined. Everyone made it out safe.

The fire caused extensive damage to both the first and second floors. The gas and electric companies were called to shut off utility service to the home.

Two cats are still missing.