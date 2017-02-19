Connecticut lawmakers to consider Electoral College changes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — How Connecticut divvies up its Electoral College votes will be the subject of a legislative public hearing.

Numerous bills have been proposed this year that would require Connecticut’s electors to cast ballots for the presidential candidate who earned the most votes nationwide, regardless of the statewide results. Under the proposal, Connecticut would join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which 11 states have signed onto since 2006.

Some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have voiced frustration with seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the popular vote.

The General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee will also hear public testimony Wednesday on a bill that would officially recognize the current Electoral College system as the best way to choose a president.

Other election-related bills will also be up for discussion.