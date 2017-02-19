Amherst remembers local blogger Larry Kelley

AMHERST (Mass.) WWLP- A lifelong resident and well known blogger, Amherst is remembering Larry Kelley after he was killed in a two-car accident in Belchertown Friday afternoon.

David Farnham of Amherst said he will remember kelley as a man who wouldn’t back down. “His toughness you know, he was an agressive guy. He would always search out truth, and he wouldn’t back down. He was just comfortable in his skin in his persona. Just really truly missed.”

Some new Kelley best for his blog, “Only in the Republic of Amherst”. Those who knew him said Kelley was just as intersting in person as he was online. Charles Atwood, of Amherst, said, “He was an interesting guy. He was a bicycle rider, he was an athlete, and he was a curmudgeon in other ways. So, he will be missed”.

Some said Kelley asked the tough questions, holding people and politicians accountable. They said the 62-year-old attracted both admiration and anger, gaining notoriety among students in Amherst.

UMass graduate Michelle Rousseau said, “The older people tend to like him more, but the younger people didn’t because he would expose a lot of things”.

Through his involvement in town meetings and organizations, many who never even met Kelley had kind things to say. Joanne Rella, of Amherst, said, “He always had good points. He was always involved not on an egotistical level, more for the good of the community”.

Some said Kelley leaves behind a local legacy.