20th annual pancake breakfast hosted by Belchertown Fire Department

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Firefighters’ Association is hosting a pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

The garage at the Belchertown fire station has been cleared of most of its trucks to make room for the many diners.

The fire captain said this is the 20th year they have hosted the pancake breakfast, and usually 300 people come out for pancakes to help the department raise some money. The captain said the money raised helps them purchase items the town might not be able to pay for, such as special flashlights that can project through smoke.

This year, funds will help pay for a new handsaw, to replace an eighteen-year-old one.