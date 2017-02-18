What to look for to prevent kids from joining gangs

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Gang members have said once you’re in a gang, getting out is nearly impossible. Henrico Police are sharing what you can look for to keep your kids from joining in the first place.

Sergeant S.B. Shapiro Jr. with Henrico Police said there are a lot of key indicators that parents can look for.

“Dropping in grades, hanging out with different kids that they weren’t hanging out with before and using hand signs to communicate with their friends,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro also said many gang members have no problem showing off their pride. “A lot of times if they have a certain color, they’ll wear that certain color, whether it’s a red bandanna they’ll all have a red bandanna. Same thing with a blue bandanna or a black bandanna.”

He said sometimes the outfits can be more discreet as well. “Sometimes when you interview a gang member and they have all Chicago bulls clothing on, you ask them do they like that team and they will tell you ‘nah I’ve never been a fan I don’t even know who plays for the bulls,’ it just represents the red and the B is for the bloods. The Kansas City Royals for the KC on their hats, King Crip, The UNC hats, the baby blue that has the NC on it for neighborhood Crip.”

Police said if parents should stay involved in their children’s lives and who they associate with, they may catch other signs.