West Springfield hosts third annual Winterfest celebration

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third consecutive year, sites in downtown West Springfield participated in the town’s Winterfest celebration.

The daylong event began at the West Springfield library. Winterfest has always been for the children. The kids had a full slate of creative activities to keep them busy.

Organizer Roberta Page told 22News, Winterfest is very meaningful for families, saying, “It’s important because now we are kicking off children’s vacation week from school. Saturday was the first day of this vacation week.”

In addition to the West Springfield library, Winterfest organizers held children’s program in several downtown venues including the Majestic Theater.