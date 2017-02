SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A water main break in Springfield caused quite a mess on Saturday.

The photo is of the water main break on Tiffany Street that was sent to 22News by Dennis Leger, the Springfield Fire Department spokesman.

The water flooded part of the street and a residential driveway. The water department was called to repair the break. Water main breaks are common in the cold winter months when the ground is frozen.