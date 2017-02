WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two separate accidents along Route 20 right at the Westfield and West Springfield town line.

West Springfield Firefighter Scott McCarthy told 22News one car rolled over, smashing out the glass. We are told multiple people were in the car but no one was hurt.

In a second accident, a car had severe damage to the front end. It’s not clear what caused the accidents which backed up traffic in both directions.